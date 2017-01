LITTLE ROCK – One of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission chairman Fred Brown’s chief platforms, he said recently, is to lead the restoration of the northern bobwhite in Arkansas. Brown and several other commissioners were in attendance as the AGFC held a two-day “Quail 101” seminar in Mayflower with its wildlife biologists, wildlife management area managers and others. Experts from nearby states that have re-established quail habitat in recent years spoke to the gathering about their successes.